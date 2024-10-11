Short Interest in Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Increases By 333.3%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dalrada Financial Trading Down 1.7 %
DFCO stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.10. 213,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,675. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.23.
Dalrada Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dalrada Financial
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.