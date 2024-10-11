Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Grows By 132.1%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the September 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group
DHI Group Stock Performance
Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,536. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.04.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DHI Group
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DHI Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.