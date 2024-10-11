Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Grows By 132.1%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the September 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,495,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 841,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,536. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

