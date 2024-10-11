Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declines By 53.5%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 603,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $14.36.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.92%.
DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
