Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declines By 53.5%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 603,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 29.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

