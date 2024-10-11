Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Grows By 225.8%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 225.8% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of EDUC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $17.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

