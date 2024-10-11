Short Interest in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Declines By 55.8%

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 20,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,214. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

