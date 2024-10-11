Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Rises By 877.8%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 877.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FYX opened at $96.91 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.516 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 263.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

