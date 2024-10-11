Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Grows By 942.9%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 942.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 47,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $912,000.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ SNSR traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,883. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.
About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
