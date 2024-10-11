Short Interest in Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Declines By 60.6%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Great Pacific Gold Trading Up 8.4 %

FSXLF traded up 0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.59. Great Pacific Gold has a 1 year low of 0.25 and a 1 year high of 1.03.

Great Pacific Gold Company Profile

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company’s Papua New Guinea projects include the Arau project which consists of two granted exploration licenses covering approximately 614 square kilometers, and Kesar Creek project consists of one granted exploration license covering an area of 130 square kilometers, both located Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province, as well as the Wild Dog project consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1422 square kilometers, located on the island of New Britain.

