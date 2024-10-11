Short Interest in Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Declines By 60.6%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Great Pacific Gold Trading Up 8.4 %
FSXLF traded up 0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.59. Great Pacific Gold has a 1 year low of 0.25 and a 1 year high of 1.03.
Great Pacific Gold Company Profile
