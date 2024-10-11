Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Decreases By 53.3%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 892,600 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TILE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Interface alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TILE

Insider Activity at Interface

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,794.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $62,319.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,806.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 15,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,794.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,712. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at $2,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Interface by 1,195.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 78,113 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Interface by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 83,932 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. 228,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.76. Interface has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.