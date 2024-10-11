Short Interest in Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Declines By 98.0%

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Trading Down 6.0 %

OTCMKTS:RSHPF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the “Group”) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland.

