Short Interest in Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Declines By 98.0%

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Irish Residential Properties REIT Trading Down 6.0 %
OTCMKTS:RSHPF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.16.
About Irish Residential Properties REIT
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Irish Residential Properties REIT
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.