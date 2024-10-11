Short Interest in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Rises By 2,023.1%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 2,023.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Magic Empire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEGL traded up 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.52. 36,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,970. Magic Empire Global has a twelve month low of 0.41 and a twelve month high of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.49 and a 200-day moving average of 0.56.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.

