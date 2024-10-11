Short Interest in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Rises By 2,023.1%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 2,023.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Magic Empire Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MEGL traded up 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.52. 36,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,970. Magic Empire Global has a twelve month low of 0.41 and a twelve month high of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.49 and a 200-day moving average of 0.56.
About Magic Empire Global
