Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Decreases By 62.7%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the September 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MediaCo Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MDIA opened at $1.11 on Friday. MediaCo has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Institutional Trading of MediaCo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediaCo stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

