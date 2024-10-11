Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Drops By 81.7%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the September 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 15,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,220. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:NMI Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned about 0.50% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.