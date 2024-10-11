Short Interest in Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Drops By 97.7%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Österreichische Post Stock Performance

OERCF remained flat at $32.50 during midday trading on Friday. Österreichische Post has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, Southeast and Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions.

