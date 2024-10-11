Short Interest in Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Drops By 97.7%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Österreichische Post Stock Performance
OERCF remained flat at $32.50 during midday trading on Friday. Österreichische Post has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93.
About Österreichische Post
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Österreichische Post
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.