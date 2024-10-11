Short Interest in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU) Drops By 48.6%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the September 15th total of 75,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 907,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PropertyGuru Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.62. 379,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,277. PropertyGuru Group has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -73.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

