Short Interest in Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM) Decreases By 44.0%

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 384,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Psyence Biomedical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Psyence Biomedical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Psyence Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Psyence Biomedical Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of PBM traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 986,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,316. Psyence Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Psyence Biomedical Company Profile

