Short Interest in SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Expands By 1,200.0%

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFHLF remained flat at C$19.50 during trading on Friday. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of C$19.50 and a 1 year high of C$19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.96.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

