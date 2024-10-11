Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Rises By 280.2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, an increase of 280.2% from the September 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

SLVRF stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Silver One Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.