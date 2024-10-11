Short Interest in Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Declines By 77.9%

Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartkem

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smartkem stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.35% of Smartkem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Smartkem Price Performance

Shares of SMTK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11. Smartkem has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Smartkem Company Profile

Smartkem ( NASDAQ:SMTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

SmartKem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops materials and processes used to make organic thin-film (OTFT) transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronics. The company offers TRUFLEX semiconductor and dielectric inks, which uses low temperature printing processes to make transistors for the display industry.

