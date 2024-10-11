Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Decreases By 66.7%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,955. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 32.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 76.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Further Reading

