Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Declines By 44.7%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Taoping Price Performance

TAOP stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 75,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

