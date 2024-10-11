Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Declines By 44.7%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Taoping Price Performance
TAOP stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 75,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.65.
About Taoping
