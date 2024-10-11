Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Declines By 83.8%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

TRUMY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. Terumo has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terumo will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

