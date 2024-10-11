Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Drops By 66.7%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TYIDY stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $106.84.
About Toyota Industries
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Industries
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 2 Top Stocks Seeing Major Institutional Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.