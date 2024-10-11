Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Decreases By 66.7%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valeo Stock Down 2.3 %

Valeo stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

