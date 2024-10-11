Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Decreases By 66.7%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Valeo Stock Down 2.3 %
Valeo stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.
About Valeo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valeo
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 2 Top Stocks Seeing Major Institutional Buying Right Now
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- S&P 500 Hits Record Highs: 3 Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.