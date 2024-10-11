Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Expands By 468.8%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 468.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 13,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

