Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Expands By 468.8%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 468.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ACV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 13,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 130.91%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.