Short Interest in Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Grows By 151.6%

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 151.6% from the September 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yuexiu Property Stock Performance
Shares of YUPRF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Yuexiu Property has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $0.86.
Yuexiu Property Company Profile
