SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

SIBN stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,087 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $29,572.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,279.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $33,537.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,828.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,087 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $29,572.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,279.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,019 shares of company stock worth $349,879 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

