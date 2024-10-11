SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 68.70 ($0.90). 1,469,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,389,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.10 ($0.89).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £764.79 million, a PE ratio of -6,890.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.43.

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

