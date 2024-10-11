Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

SLGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of SLGN opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,123,000 after buying an additional 246,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Silgan by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,962,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,404,000 after acquiring an additional 204,384 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after acquiring an additional 163,853 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Silgan by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,776,000 after purchasing an additional 322,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Silgan by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,224,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,462,000 after purchasing an additional 598,472 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

