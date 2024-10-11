Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Up 361.9% in September

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a growth of 361.9% from the September 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Silvercorp Metals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 2.6 %
Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 2,463,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,172. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.35.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 21.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.