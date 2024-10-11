Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Up 361.9% in September

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a growth of 361.9% from the September 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 2,463,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,172. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 21.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

