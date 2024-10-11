Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 144962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In other news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,909.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,700 shares of company stock valued at $728,952 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

