Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.75. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

