Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $171.51 and last traded at $171.30, with a volume of 247090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,151,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 333.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,654,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

