Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the September 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 763.5 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:SPXCF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 1,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.