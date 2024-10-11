Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the September 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 763.5 days.
Singapore Exchange Trading Down 3.9 %
OTCMKTS:SPXCF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 1,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Exchange
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.