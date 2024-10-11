SITE Centers Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.63.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 503.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

