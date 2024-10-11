Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.73%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,616 shares of company stock worth $1,202,770. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zega Financial LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.