SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Update

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMC Entertainment Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCE opened at $0.00 on Friday. SMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

SMC Entertainment, Inc focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research.

