Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Smith Micro Software Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.70. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.