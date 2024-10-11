SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 1,220,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,252,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,634.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 202,010 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 181,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,627,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

