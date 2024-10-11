Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Million

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Solidus Ai Tech token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solidus Ai Tech has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solidus Ai Tech has a market capitalization of $111.21 million and $2.32 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00254851 BTC.

Solidus Ai Tech Token Profile

Solidus Ai Tech launched on January 10th, 2021. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,992,002,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,053,110,055 tokens. The official message board for Solidus Ai Tech is medium.com/@solidusaitech. Solidus Ai Tech’s official website is aitech.io. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Solidus Ai Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,992,002,130 with 1,052,730,705 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.100006 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,154,806.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

