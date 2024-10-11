Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Up 163.6% in September

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sono-Tek Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SOTK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of -0.28. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

