Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Given New $23.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $107.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Shares of SONY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.03. 1,044,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,041. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Analysts predict that Sony Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 162,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 130,340 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,796,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

