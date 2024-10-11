South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
South Bow Stock Performance
Shares of SOBO opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. South Bow has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $24.89.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than South Bow
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.