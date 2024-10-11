Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $30.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Shares of LUV opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 233.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

