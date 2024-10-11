Sovryn (SOV) Price Hits $0.48

Sovryn (SOV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. Sovryn has a market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $37,342.12 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.00255985 BTC.

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,881,817.81868432 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.47851019 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $36,982.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

