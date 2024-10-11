SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Major Shareholder Sells $230,607.00 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $230,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,421.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert G/ Brown sold 1,975 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $4,799.25.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPAR Group stock remained flat at $2.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,106. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 199.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

