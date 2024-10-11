SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Major Shareholder Sells $230,607.00 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $230,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,421.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert G/ Brown sold 1,975 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $4,799.25.
SPAR Group Stock Performance
Shares of SPAR Group stock remained flat at $2.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,106. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 199.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
