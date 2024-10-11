SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $124,066,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.86. 3,278,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,180. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $173.24 and a 1-year high of $247.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.80 and its 200-day moving average is $223.14.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

