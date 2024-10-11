SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $157.85 and last traded at $157.85, with a volume of 3090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.22.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.45.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 501,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,086,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 293,502 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 152,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

