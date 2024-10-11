SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Stock Holdings Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $47.17.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

