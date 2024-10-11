SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s 8th Largest Position

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.1% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,478 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,173,000 after acquiring an additional 296,017 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 906,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,503,000 after purchasing an additional 397,088 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,482. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

